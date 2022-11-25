Here’s what we’ve learned about a deadly wrong-way crash in Macomb County

Local 4 has received new dashcam information about the deadly wrong-way crash on I-94 in Macomb County. The eastbound side of the freeway was closed at 12 Mile Road for hours on Thanksgiving Day, and now we have the first look at what may be the fateful moments that may have led up to it.

“It looked like the police were chasing someone,” said a man. “That’s the first thing I saw in person before I even looked at the video.”

Dashcam video from a Local 4 viewer showed Roseville police in pursuit of a driver. The video was recorded on Thanksgiving Day from the Kroger parking lot at 13 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue.

A short time later, about a mile away, a driver heading the wrong way on I-94 crashed head-on into another vehicle, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

“I saw Roseville police going to the condominiums with their lights and sirens on, then 30 seconds later, I saw a blue Impala SS with blue and chrome rims come out being chased by the cops with their lights on,” said the man.

On Thursday (Nov. 24) afternoon, Roseville police were called to an apartment complex on Nardelli Lane in Roseville for a family dispute. Police say possible shots were fired and that the driver sped away.

“There’s a lot of trouble over here, not always, but there is trouble, but I never expected that,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors say it’s heartbreaking that a family get-together ended this way.

“It’s awful,” said a neighbor. “I don’t understand how things like that happen. It is supposed to be a happy time, enjoy with your family, and it ends up in a tragedy, and innocent people die.”

The information about the identity of the victim and the condition of the innocent people that were hurt have not been released.