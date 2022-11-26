Morning 4: Michigan, Ohio governors place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game -- and other news

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball as Ronnie Hickman #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends in the second half of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Ohio Gov. DeWine place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University.

In a Twitter thread on Friday, the two governors agreed to a friendly bet.

Read more here.

$11.4M development plan approved for former horse racing track site in Wayne County

An $11.4 million development plan was approved for the Northville Downs horse racing track in Wayne County.

The race track was considered sacred grounds for fans of horse racing and now that a big proposal for the space has been approved, some community members aren’t happy.

Read more here.

Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued

A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said.

See the report here.

Grand Rapids judge denied motion for new trial for 2 members involved in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Found guilty in August of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and trying to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, a federal judge in Grand Rapids has denied the motion for a new trial for Barry Croft and Adam Fox.

Learn more here.