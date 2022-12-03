13-year-old passenger in joyride crash in Lincoln Park taken off life support

Investigations continue three weeks after the joyride crash in Lincoln Park that killed multiple children. We've learned a 13-year-old that was in the passenger seat has been taken off of life support and may not make it.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Two teens and one child were killed in a crash that was live-streamed on social media three weeks ago and we’ve learned a 13-year-old that was in the passenger seat has been taken off of life support.

The three young people were killed in Lincoln Park after a 14-year-old lost control of a car and crashed on Thursday, Nov. 17.

When Lincoln Park firefighters and officials from Allen Park and Southgate arrived at the scene, they realized one person had been ejected from an SUV that had crashed into a tree and a fence.

Jennifer Kruger, the owner of the residence the car crashed into, came running out of her home when the crash happened and says she will never be the same.

“At first, it was very hard for me. I couldn’t even drive or anything like that because I was a wreck,” said Kruger,

She has stayed close to the victim’s families and has been told the 13-year-old, who was in the passenger seat and has been in the hospital with serious injuries since the time of the crash, may not make it.

The 13-year-old’s family has posted to social media saying she has been taken off of life support but remains with them at the time.

The only passenger of the vehicle to not suffer serious injuries is the 14-year-old believed to have been the driver.

The City of Lincoln Park confirmed the 13-year-old is still hanging on in the hospital.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says they are waiting for the case to be turned over to them to see what kinds of charges may be filed going forward.

