Loaded gun discovered on 14-year-old in Hazel Park after accepting ride from cop, agreeing to search

Teen arrested for carrying concealed weapon, released to parents

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Seized gun image (Michigan State Police)

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A 14-year-old was arrested in Hazel Park on Sunday after a pat down revealed he was carrying a loaded gun, according to police.

A Michigan State Police trooper said they were approached by the 14-year-old who was looking for information on the DDOT bus schedule at 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4) in the area of 8 Mile Road and Russell Avenue.

When the next bus arrival could not be determined, the trooper offered the 14-year-old a ride, which he accepted.

Prior to giving him a ride, the 14-year-old gave consent for a pat down search which is when troopers located a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.

He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and was released to his parents pending further prosecutor review.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

