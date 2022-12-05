Loaded gun discovered on 14-year-old in Hazel Park after accepting ride from cop, agreeing to search

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A 14-year-old was arrested in Hazel Park on Sunday after a pat down revealed he was carrying a loaded gun, according to police.

A Michigan State Police trooper said they were approached by the 14-year-old who was looking for information on the DDOT bus schedule at 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4) in the area of 8 Mile Road and Russell Avenue.

When the next bus arrival could not be determined, the trooper offered the 14-year-old a ride, which he accepted.

Prior to giving him a ride, the 14-year-old gave consent for a pat down search which is when troopers located a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.

He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and was released to his parents pending further prosecutor review.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.