31º

Local News

Detroit police need help identifying attempted robbery suspect

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Crime, Detroit, Local, Wayne County, Robbery, Metro Detroit, Detroit Crime, Puritan Avenue, Schaefer Highway, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Police
Robbery attempt (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information and need help identifying a Detroit attempted robbery suspect.

According to Detroit police, the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 14 around 7:55 p.m. on Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway, which is on Detroit’s west side.

The suspect is an older man with a full beard.

Police are asking if anyone recognizes this person to call Officer Kenny at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter