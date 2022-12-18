Detroit police need help identifying attempted robbery suspect

DETROIT – Police are seeking information and need help identifying a Detroit attempted robbery suspect.
According to Detroit police, the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 14 around 7:55 p.m. on Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway, which is on Detroit’s west side.
The suspect is an older man with a full beard.
Police are asking if anyone recognizes this person to call Officer Kenny at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP
