Morning 4: Here’s the latest pre-Christmas winter storm forecast for SE Michigan -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit Metro Airport flight delays and cancellations: How to track in real-time

With severe winter weather expected in Metro Detroit right before the Christmas holiday weekend, travel could get a little dicey. That goes for flying, too.

If you’re flying out of, or into, Detroit Metro Airport on Friday or Saturday, you should expect the possibility of delays or even cancellations.

Here’s how you can track delays in real-time.

Family of Dearborn man fatally shot at police station wants full investigation

The family of a Dearborn man who was fatally shot at a Dearborn police station is asking for a full investigation.

Ali Naji, 33, was shot and killed after police said he pulled the trigger of a stolen gun aimed at a police officer, and the officer returned fire. The family has hired a lawyer to help figure out what exactly happened.

Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say

A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said.

Michigan health department office in Macomb County closed after car crashes into building

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is closed Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the building Wednesday night.

