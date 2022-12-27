Why residents of a Southgate apartment complex were forced out of their homes Christmas weekend

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Residents of a Southgate apartment complex were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to busted pipes that drenched their homes.

“Water everywhere from the ceiling, from the front room to the back room. Just flooded,” said resident Darius Bridgeman. “My brother woke me up at about 5 o’clock in the morning. He said water was dripping on his face when he was sleeping. I came down here, and it was like a pool.”

The water at the apartment has been shut off since Friday.

The good news is that Bridgeman and other family members have renters insurance, but they’re worried about others. They’re hoping management can offer more guidance, but because of the holiday, it feels like their pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears.

Local 4 tried reaching out to someone from the apartment complex for comment; unfortunately, because of the holiday, no one was available.

