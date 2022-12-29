Morning 4: Former Michigan star Moe Wagner sparks brawl against Detroit Pistons -- and other news

Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons punches Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic in the back of the head during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Former Michigan star Moe Wagner shoves Detroit Pistons’ Killian Hayes, who then punches him in head

Former Michigan basketball star Moritz Wagner sparked a mini brawl against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons were leading the Orlando Magic, 63-44, with 34 seconds left in the second quarter when the ball bounced into the backcourt and toward the Pistons’ bench.

26-year-old Macomb County woman accused of filming sexual videos with infant girl to share online

A 26-year-old Macomb County woman is accused of filming herself in sexual videos with an infant girl and sharing them online.

A criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 accuses Amber Nicole Dunbar, 26, of producing and distributing child pornography.

Riverview apartment tenants looking for relief as they go days without power, heat and water

Residents at an apartment complex in Riverview are desperate for relief after going days without power, heat or running water.

Macomb County woman murders husband by shooting him in head following argument, officials say

A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her husband by shooting him in the back of the head following an argument, authorities said.

