3 shot, 1 dead after Detroit shooting early New Year’s morning

Shooting took place around 1:40 a.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit early New Year’s morning has left one person dead.

According to Detroit police, officers responded to a shooting at 1:42 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and East Outer Drive.

Officials say that there were a total of three people who were shot. They say that medics pronounced one of the individuals as dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a local hospital.

Detroit police have confirmed that the shooting occurred at a New Year’s Eve party but are investigating the situation. The suspect(s) are unknown.

