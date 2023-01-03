Help Me Hank: A look back at some of the big recalls of 2022

Many people still have recalled items in their homes and the Help Me Hank team wants to make sure those items get left in 2022.

Here are four of the big recalls from 2022. Items that should be disposed of right now.

Murphy beds sold by several retailers including Amazon, Wayfair and Overstock are being recalled because they can become detached, posing serious dangers to consumers.

Four brands of Murphy beds -- a style of bed that stores vertically against the wall and can be pulled down to a normal bed position -- have been recalled as of Sept. 8 because they can “break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

About 8,200 of the recalled beds were sold online nationwide from a variety of retailers from February 2014 through May 2022, and cost between $1,200 and $1,500. The recall includes full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds, which were sold in five colors: white, rustic gray, espresso, cinnamon and tuxedo.

Several baby formula products have been recalled after infants became sick with bacterial infections after consuming them.

The products under recall include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas. Check a multidigit number on the bottom of the container to know if your product is included:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

The FDA has released this statement, “The FDA is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses from three states. All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized. As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these infections.”

More than two million infant swings and rockers are being recalled for a potential strangulation hazard.

Here’s the info from CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Thorley Industries, LLC, d.b.a. 4moms, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania are announcing the recall of about two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada. When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.

4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

A multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products has triggered a massive recall.

The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak. It’s believed to be coming from the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five specifically reported eating different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter before becoming ill.

Fourteen illnesses have been reported in states across the country. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Do you have recalled peanut butter? Here’s how to check

Look for the number beneath the “best if used by:” stamp.

The impacted lot code numbers are 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425

