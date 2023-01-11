Morning 4: New details revealed in sex trafficking ring run out of Genesee County -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

More haunting details reveal how ‘serial monster,’ his ‘generals’ ran Michigan sex trafficking ring

Two “generals” working under a Michigan man who filed his teeth down to points to intimidate his human trafficking victims have been taken into custody, and 20 new charges were issued against the leader after more haunting details came to light.

“I knew this serial monster was bad, but I did not realize he’s as bad as what I’m going to tell you today.”

That’s how Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson began a briefing Tuesday (Jan. 10) before diving into the horrific details surrounding this human trafficking case.

Read the detailed report here.

US flights gradually resuming operations following FAA computer outage

Airports are beginning to resume normal operations across the U.S. Wednesday morning after all departing flights were delayed due to an overnight Federal Aviation Administration computer outage that affected the national airspace.

Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled Wednesday due to the computer issue.

Learn more here.

Lane dispute leads to driver trying to force victim off Wayne County freeway, firing gunshots

A dispute over a lane caused one driver to try to force another off of a Wayne County freeway before eventually firing gunshots at the other car, police said.

See more here.

Are Mega Millions players in Michigan more lucky on Friday the 13th? $1.35 billion up for grabs

Don’t walk under any ladders or break any mirrors because there’s a Mega Millions drawing this Friday the 13th and the jackpot is massive.

Read more here.