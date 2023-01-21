Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice

According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is now the target of a federal criminal probe by the Department of Justice.

The plant is a significant infant formula producer in the United States and was shut down for several months last year after potentially deadly bacteria was discovered.

Learn more about the investigation here.

Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County

A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County.

Police say the firefighter sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe.

Read more here.

Northville Downs proposes new racing facility in Plymouth Township

Northville Downs, the last horse racing venue in Michigan, is proposing a new facility in Plymouth Township.

The proposed site is just south of 5 Mile Road near Ridge Road in Plymouth Township. The property of the former Detroit House of Corrections.

Learn more here.

Do you have your Michigan registration tab in the wrong place on your license plate?

Michigan Department of State wants everyone to make sure their registration tabs are in the correct location on the Water-Winter Wonderland license plates.

Click here to see if you have the tabs in the right location.