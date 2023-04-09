Detroit police: 5-year-old in stable condition after being shot on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy was shot on Saturday night in Detroit after a gun fell to the ground and discharged, police say.

According to the Detroit Police Department, a 5-year-old is in stable condition after he was shot in the back at a residence in the area of East Lantz and Mitchell Streets at around 9 p.m.

A 27-year-old man brought the 5-year-old to a home in the area to visit friends. Police say the 27-year-old knows the child’s mom.

Officials say the man’s story has changed multiple times but say his latest report is that his gun fell on the ground and discharged, striking the 5-year-old in the back.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody for questioning.

Officials say they are still looking for the gun that was involved in the shooting. They also noted that there were six other children in the home at the time of the shooting ranging in age from 3 years old to 16 years old. There was an adult woman in the home as well.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.