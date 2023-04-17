Suspect charged in murder case of former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, a man was officially charged with the death of a former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner.

A fatal attack has shaken the Ann Arbor community, taking the life of a long-time Washtenaw County resident Jude Walton who worked to develop affordable housing for others.

Ricky McCain has been officially charged in the case and held without bond Monday.

Ricky Dewayne McCain (Michigan Department of Corrections)

“Based on the crime, we ask for no bond he is a threat to the community.,” said Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor Jessica Blanch.

Walton’s body was discovered during a welfare check last Thursday. Officials say that there was evidence of sex crimes. Within 48 hours, Ann Arbor police arrested McCain.

What investigators described to the court is chilling. A man they say is McCain is seen on a nearby security camera pacing around Walton’s home just after midnight last Thursday – with Walton inside, likely asleep in her own home.

“A sound of glass is heard. He is seen on the porch for a minute and light to enter the residence,” said an official.

Police pointed to McCain’s criminal history of criminal sexual conduct and assault as well as their failure to report as a sex offender. Ann Arbor’s police chief said the murder had shaken the community calling Walton’s murder an enormous loss.

McCain is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail without bond on charges of open murder, first-degree home invasion, and criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27 at 14A District Court.

