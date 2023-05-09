Morning 4: Missing SE Michigan woman’s body found in national forest Up North -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Missing St. Clair County woman found dead in Huron National Forest

The body of a missing St. Clair County woman was located in the Huron National Forest. Karen Adams, 77, of Kimball, has been missing since 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, when she left a family member’s home in Loud Township.

Read the report here.

Michigan morel mushrooms: Map shows where to hunt for them

It’s mushroom season in Michigan. The Michigan DNR has released their latest Michigan morel mushroom map -- an interactive look at the best places in the state to hunt for them.

Learn more here.

Outbreak that closed Detroit’s Garvey Academy unrelated to illness at nearby daycare

Illnesses spreading at a Detroit school and a separate daycare caused both locations to close for a deep cleaning last week -- but the closures were not related, as initially reported.

See more here.

Ron Hilliard: It’s the 100th anniversary of this unusual May snow record in Michigan

Normal highs are around 70 degrees, and average lows are around 50 degrees by mid-May in Michigan. Besides a few exceptions, we are going into a stretch of near-normal weather.

So, snow is not in the forecast this time. But, it was at the start of the month.

It has snowed in Michigan as late into the spring season as late May. How late exactly?

Learn more here.