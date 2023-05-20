Morning 4: 2 arrested after allegedly threatening employees at Michigan Taco Bell -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Customers arrested in connection to alleged threats made at West Michigan Taco Bell

Officials have reported that within 15 hours on April 30, two separate customers were arrested in connection to threatening employees at a West Michigan Taco Bell about 30 miles west of Grand Rapids.

Learn more about these individuals not thinking outside the bun, here.

Need weekend plans? Check out Motor City Comic Con in Novi

The annual Motor City Comic Con is drawing comic fans from across Michigan to Metro Detroit this weekend and will feature some fan-favorite displays.

Click here to learn about who you can see at this year’s event.

Investigators searching for gun used to kill well-known Detroit neurosurgeon, sources say

Investigators are searching for the gun that was used to kill a Detroit neurosurgeon, according to sources.

Dr. Devon Hoover was found dead inside his Boston-Edison Historic District home on April 23. He had been shot and his body had been wrapped and placed in the attic.

Learn more here.

Everything you need to know about Eastern Market’s Flower Day

Spring is in the air, which means that Eastern Market’s annual Flower Day is almost here.

Floral lovers from all over the area will gather at the Eastern market sheds to pick out the best plants to spruce up their homes.

Read more here.