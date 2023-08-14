Morning 4: A look back on the 2003 Northeast Blackout that left millions without power -- and other news

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 14: A television frame grab shows areas affected by an electricity blackout in New York August 14, 2003. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said there were no indications that terrorists were responsible for the blackout that has also affected New York, Ohio, and Canada.

20 years ago: Massive blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast leaving 50 million without power

It was a typical summer day until, in a matter of minutes, 50 million people were without power. That was 20 years ago.

We’re talking about the 2003 Northeast Blackout. By 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2003, millions of people had lost power after a tree branch in Ohio sparked an outage that reached seven other states and Canada.

FAA investigating after jet catches fire, crashes amid Thunder Over Michigan air show

Federal authorities are investigating the sudden crashing of a vintage fighter jet that was performing Sunday at an air show in Wayne County.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine why a MiG-23 jet crashed amid the Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport.

How much does an Instacart shopper in Metro Detroit actually get paid to deliver your groceries?

An Instacart shopper does it all.

They use their personal vehicle to drive to the grocery store, pick out and check out the requested items, and deliver those items to a customer.

And shoppers recently took a pay cut.

28-year-old man found dead near his rental car on I-275 in Canton Township

A 28-year-old man was found dead near his rental car late Sunday night on the shoulder of I-275 in Canton Township, officials said.

