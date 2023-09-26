2 men charged in homicide of Dearborn florist

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lindsay Thurmond, 27, of Detroit, and Quenton Goston, 29, of Melvindale, in the homicide of Dearborn Florist Hassan Salami, 29, of Dearborn Heights.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Sept. 19) at 9:27 p.m. outside Xushi Ko on Ford Road in Dearborn as Salame was walking out after having dinner with his fiancee and her sister.

Officials said it is alleged that Thurmond and Goston robbed Salame and killed him.

UPDATE: 3rd person accused in deadly shooting, robbery of Dearborn florist arrested at airport

Police were called and arrived at the scene, where they observed Salame lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both men were charged with felony murder and first-degree murder, and they were arraigned and remanded to jail Friday (Sept. 22) afternoon in the 19th District Court in Dearborn.

A probable cause conference will be held on Sept. 29.