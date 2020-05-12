Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Monday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to defend her response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak despite the negative reactions and threats she has received.

Here’s what happened Monday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is refusing to back down despite threats being made over her coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders.

Whitmer answered the most frequently asked questions she gets to her office from Michigan residents during a Monday afternoon news conference. She also had plenty to say about threats she’s getting.

Even as the vitriol increases, Whitmer said she refuses to back down from her orders.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Detroit on Tuesday in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Blue Angels were scheduled to fly over Detroit last month but the show was postponed.

The times and flight path were released on Monday afternoon. The entire fly over will be from 11:30 to 11:51 a.m.

Blue Angels flight path projection. (WDIV)

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 47,552 as of Monday, including 4,584 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 47,138 confirmed cases and 4,551 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery total is 22,686.

Businesses who continue to violate Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order could face legal action, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

READ: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until May 28

Nessel wants action to be taken against those violating the order. The first step is a warning.

“If they make the decision to go ahead and violate the law knowing and understanding what the law is -- then, unfortunately they’ll have to pay the consequences for it,” Nessel said.

Nessel’s team has been in touch with police agencies across the state asking them to investigate businesses that are violating the governor’s order.

Whitmer said Monday that she wants 450,000 Michiganders to be tested for the coronavirus this month, an average of nearly 15,000 a day, a critical goal because social-distancing cannot go on indefinitely until a vaccine is developed.

Testing is on the rise. Tests first surpassed 10,000 in a day less than two weeks ago and stayed above that mark in eight of the next 10 days through Saturday. Tricia Foster, the state’s chief operating officer, said the target is 30,000 tests per day — 2 percent of the population on a weekly basis.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

