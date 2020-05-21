WATCH: Aerial footage of Midland flood devastation on May 21

MIDLAND, Mich. – New Local 4 footage shows the city of Midland largely underwater on Thursday following this week’s major flooding emergency in mid-Michigan.

The video from Local 4′s chopper captured damaged homes, buildings and roads on Thursday morning.

Watch the video below:

The Edenville Dam broke on Tuesday evening and the Sanford Dam has been breached after heavy rainfall hit the region, causing massive flooding in the area.

READ: ‘Catastrophic’ flooding, evacuations in mid-Michigan as dams fail: What to know

Nearly 10,000 residents in Edenville, Sanford and parts of Midland have been evacuated amid the major flooding emergency.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County on Tuesday night. The governor has since requested federal aid to assist with the state’s response to the flooding emergency.

