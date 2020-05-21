66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

WATCH: Aerial footage of Midland flood devastation on May 21

Mid-Michigan homes, roads destroyed by massive flooding after dam failures

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Midland, Michigan, Flood, Michigan Flooding, Flooding, Flood Emergency, Midland County, Edenville Dam, Sanford Dam, Video, Flood Damage, News
Local 4 captured footage of the devastation in the city of Midland on May 21, 2020 following a massive flooding emergency due to local dam failures.
Local 4 captured footage of the devastation in the city of Midland on May 21, 2020 following a massive flooding emergency due to local dam failures. (WDIV)

MIDLAND, Mich. – New Local 4 footage shows the city of Midland largely underwater on Thursday following this week’s major flooding emergency in mid-Michigan.

The video from Local 4′s chopper captured damaged homes, buildings and roads on Thursday morning.

Watch the video below:

The Edenville Dam broke on Tuesday evening and the Sanford Dam has been breached after heavy rainfall hit the region, causing massive flooding in the area.

READ: ‘Catastrophic’ flooding, evacuations in mid-Michigan as dams fail: What to know

Nearly 10,000 residents in Edenville, Sanford and parts of Midland have been evacuated amid the major flooding emergency.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County on Tuesday night. The governor has since requested federal aid to assist with the state’s response to the flooding emergency.

MORE FLOOD COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: