Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 13, 2020

Michigan’s new mask rules take effect today
New rules about masks took effect in Michigan at 12 a.m. Monday.
Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces, where you cannot maintain proper social distancing.
Businesses are expected to deny service to those that refuse.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,338; Only 1 death reported Sunday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 69,338 as of Sunday, including 6,068 deaths, state officials report.
On Saturday the state reported a total of 53,000 recoveries. Just last weekend Michigan reported 52,841 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,400 as of Friday.
Sunday’s update includes 390 new cases and one additional death. Saturday’s totals were 68,948 confirmed cases and 6,067 total deaths.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on face masks takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13. Under the order people are required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Those who violate the order will face a $500 fine.
Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but critical care data remains flat.
- Protesters block Detroit schools bus garage on first morning of in-person summer classes
- A look at how Eastern Michigan University is preparing campus for fall return amid pandemic
- How to buy the right mask for protection from the coronavirus
- Did protests lead to spike in coronavirus cases?
- Wayne County Public Health Division confirms 13 COVID-19 cases linked to Romulus bar, restaurant
- Wayne County COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths; City-by-city breakdown
- COVID-19 deaths in early months of pandemic might have been underestimated by nearly 30%, study says
- Step backward: Some Michigan bars ordered closed after coronavirus outbreaks
- Pool and playground coronavirus safety: Here’s what to know
New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:
- July 1 -- 262 new cases
- July 2 -- 543 new cases
- July 3 -- 460 new cases
- July 4 -- 398 new cases
- July 5 -- 343 new cases
- July 6 -- 295 new cases
- July 7 -- 456 new cases
- July 8 -- 610 new cases
- July 9 -- 446 new cases
- July 10 -- 612 new cases
- July 11 -- 653 new cases
- July 12 -- 390 new cases
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data
- View more: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
- Dr. Frank McGeorge: How researchers can track the way a virus circulates
- TRUTH INDEX: Is it true that wearing a mask for an extended period of time can be harmful? -- No, and here’s why