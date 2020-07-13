68ºF

Michigan

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 13, 2020

390 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan COVID-19 data as of July 12, 2020.
Michigan’s new mask rules take effect today

New rules about masks took effect in Michigan at 12 a.m. Monday.

Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces, where you cannot maintain proper social distancing.

Businesses are expected to deny service to those that refuse.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,338; Only 1 death reported Sunday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 69,338 as of Sunday, including 6,068 deaths, state officials report.

On Saturday the state reported a total of 53,000 recoveries. Just last weekend Michigan reported 52,841 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,400 as of Friday.

Sunday’s update includes 390 new cases and one additional death. Saturday’s totals were 68,948 confirmed cases and 6,067 total deaths.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on face masks takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13. Under the order people are required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Those who violate the order will face a $500 fine.

Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but critical care data remains flat.

Coronavirus news:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:

  • July 1 -- 262 new cases
  • July 2 -- 543 new cases
  • July 3 -- 460 new cases
  • July 4 -- 398 new cases
  • July 5 -- 343 new cases
  • July 6 -- 295 new cases
  • July 7 -- 456 new cases
  • July 8 -- 610 new cases
  • July 9 -- 446 new cases
  • July 10 -- 612 new cases
  • July 11 -- 653 new cases
  • July 12 -- 390 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

