Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 19, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 73,180 as of Saturday, including 6,117 deaths, state officials report.
On Saturday the state reported a total of 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 11,900 as of Saturday. Saturday’s update represents 678 new cases and an additional 9 deaths. Friday’s totals were 72,502 confirmed cases and 6,108 total deaths.
New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.
The chart below tracks the moving 7-day average of new cases dating back to March 17, one week after the first confirmed cases in Michigan.
New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:
- July 1 -- 262 new cases
- July 2 -- 543 new cases
- July 3 -- 460 new cases
- July 4 -- 398 new cases
- July 5 -- 343 new cases
- July 6 -- 295 new cases
- July 7 -- 456 new cases
- July 8 -- 610 new cases
- July 9 -- 446 new cases
- July 10 -- 612 new cases
- July 11 -- 653 new cases
- July 12 -- 390 new cases
- July 13 -- 384 new cases
- July 14 -- 584 new cases
- July 15 -- 891 new cases
- July 16 -- 645 new cases
- July 17 -- 660 new cases
- July 18 -- 678 new cases
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
