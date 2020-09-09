Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 9, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 107,812 as of Tuesday, including 6,539 deaths, state officials report.
Tuesday’s update represents 441 new cases and one additional death. On Monday, the state totals were 107,371 cases and 6,538 deaths.
New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.
Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use is at its lowest point since tracking.
Michigan has reported 80,678 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,200 on Thursday . Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 700 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.1 percent.
‘Neighborhood Testing’ initiative
An additional five coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites are opening this week throughout Michigan as part of the state’s “Neighborhood Testing” initiative.
In addition to no-cost COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with community members to operate testing sites at locations such as churches, community colleges and nonprofit organizations.
This week, five new no-cost COVID-19 testing sites will open in Detroit, Lansing, Niles, Saginaw and Wayne.
- Gyms reopening in Michigan: Will you go back?
- Whitmer signs bill to cover $300 weekly unemployment bonus for Michiganders during pandemic
- Midwest legislative leaders urge Big Ten to reconsider fall sports
- Lenawee County limits size of outdoor social gatherings after COVID-19 outbreaks at colleges
- Certain Michigan businesses allowed to reopen: What to know
- Michigan bowling alleys allowed to reopen
- Michigan ice rinks allowed to reopen for organized sports
Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 15:
- Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases
- Aug. 16 -- 565 new cases
- Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases
- Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases
- Aug. 19 -- 616 new cases
- Aug. 20 -- 419 new cases
- Aug. 21 -- 374 new cases
- Aug. 22 -- 953 new cases (higher number due to backlog)
- Aug. 23 -- 768 (higher number due to backlog)
- Aug. 24 -- 868 new cases
- Aug. 25 -- 779 new cases
- Aug. 26 -- 761 new cases
- Aug. 27 -- 758 new cases
- Aug. 28 -- 741 new cases
- Aug. 29 -- 799 new cases
- Aug. 30 -- 539 new cases
- Aug. 31 -- 451 new cases
- Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases
- Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases
- Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases
- Sept. 4 -- 982 new cases
- Sept. 5 -- 838 new cases
- Sept. 6 -- 578 new cases
- Sept. 7 -- 578 new cases
- Sept. 8 -- 441 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 15:
- Aug. 15 -- 18 new deaths
- Aug. 16 -- 6 new deaths
- Aug. 17 -- 1 new death
- Aug. 18 -- 15 new deaths (7 from vital records)
- Aug. 19 -- 9 new deaths
- Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths
- Aug. 21 -- 10 new deaths
- Aug. 22 -- 11 new deaths
- Aug. 23 -- 4 new deaths
- Aug. 24 -- 4 new deaths
- Aug. 25 -- 20 new deaths (6 from vital records)
- Aug. 26 -- 7 new deaths
- Aug. 27 -- 16 new deaths (15 from vital records)
- Aug. 28 -- 6 new deaths
- Aug. 29 -- 21 new deaths (7 from vital records)
- Aug. 30 -- 6 new deaths
- Aug. 31 -- 7 new deaths
- Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)
- Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths
- Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths (9 from vital records)
- Sept. 4 -- 7 new deaths
- Sept. 5 -- 8 new deaths
- Sept. 6 -- 2 new deaths
- Sept. 7 -- 2 new deaths
- Sept. 8 -- 1 new death
Coronavirus resources:
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data 📊📈
- Coronavirus news
- Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
- More: Return to School updates
Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!