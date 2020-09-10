Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 10, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 108,595 as of Wednesday, including 6,552 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 783 new cases and 13 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state totals were 107,812 cases and 6,539 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use is at its lowest point since tracking.

Michigan has reported 80,678 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,600 on Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 661 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.1 percent.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Wednesday clarified her order requiring masks in organized sports, saying they must be worn in training and competition only when athletes cannot consistently keep 6 feet apart.

An additional five coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites are opening this week throughout Michigan as part of the state’s “Neighborhood Testing” initiative.

In addition to no-cost COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with community members to operate testing sites at locations such as churches, community colleges and nonprofit organizations.

This week, five new no-cost COVID-19 testing sites will open in Detroit, Lansing, Niles, Saginaw and Wayne.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 15:

Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases

Aug. 16 -- 565 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases

Aug. 19 -- 616 new cases

Aug. 20 -- 419 new cases

Aug. 21 -- 374 new cases

Aug. 22 -- 953 new cases (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 23 -- 768 (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 24 -- 868 new cases

Aug. 25 -- 779 new cases

Aug. 26 -- 761 new cases

Aug. 27 -- 758 new cases

Aug. 28 -- 741 new cases

Aug. 29 -- 799 new cases

Aug. 30 -- 539 new cases

Aug. 31 -- 451 new cases

Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases

Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases

Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases

Sept. 4 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 5 -- 838 new cases

Sept. 6 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 7 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 8 -- 441 new cases

Sept. 9 -- 783 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 15:

Aug. 15 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 16 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 17 -- 1 new death

Aug. 18 -- 15 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 19 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths

Aug. 21 -- 10 new deaths

Aug. 22 -- 11 new deaths

Aug. 23 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 24 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 25 -- 20 new deaths (6 from vital records)

Aug. 26 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 27 -- 16 new deaths (15 from vital records)

Aug. 28 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 29 -- 21 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 30 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 31 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)

Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths

Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Sept. 4 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 5 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 6 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 7 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 8 -- 1 new death

Sept. 9 -- 13 new deaths

