Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 11, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 109,519 as of Thursday, including 6,569 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 924 new cases and 17 additional deaths. On Wednesday, the state totals were 108,595 cases and 6,552 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use is at its lowest point since tracking.

Michigan has reported 80,678 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,400 on Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 698 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.0 percent.

Michigan’s top medical official provided an update on how all eight of the state’s geographical regions are trending in terms of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Thursday briefing.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun broke down how each region is trending in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases per million people per day.

Michigan has launched a program offering tuition-free college to an estimated 625,000 Michiganders who provided essential, frontline services during COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Safe orders between April and June 2020.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Wednesday clarified her order requiring masks in organized sports, saying they must be worn in training and competition only when athletes cannot consistently keep 6 feet apart.

An additional five coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites are opening this week throughout Michigan as part of the state’s “Neighborhood Testing” initiative.

In addition to no-cost COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with community members to operate testing sites at locations such as churches, community colleges and nonprofit organizations.

This week, five new no-cost COVID-19 testing sites will open in Detroit, Lansing, Niles, Saginaw and Wayne.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Sept. 1:

Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases

Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases

Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases

Sept. 4 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 5 -- 838 new cases

Sept. 6 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 7 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 8 -- 441 new cases

Sept. 9 -- 783 new cases

Sept. 10 -- 924 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Sept. 1:

Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)

Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths

Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Sept. 4 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 5 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 6 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 7 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 8 -- 1 new death

Sept. 9 -- 13 new deaths

Sept. 10 -- 17 new deaths

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

