Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 12, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 110,832 as of Friday, including 6,578 deaths, state officials report.
Friday’s update represents 1,313 new cases and nine additional deaths, the highest single-day total for cases since April. On Thursday, the state totals were 109,519 cases and 6,569 deaths.
New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21. On Sept. 9, the state’s percent of diagnostic tests that were positive was 3.06%.
VIEW: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 testing data
Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use is at its lowest point since tracking.
Michigan has reported 80,678 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 22,300 on Thursday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 732 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.0 percent.
How coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are currently trending in all 8 Michigan regions
Michigan’s top medical official provided an update on how all eight of the state’s geographical regions are trending in terms of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Thursday briefing.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun broke down how each region is trending in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases per million people per day.
Michigan launches ‘Futures for Frontliners’ college tuition program
Michigan has launched a program offering tuition-free college to an estimated 625,000 Michiganders who provided essential, frontline services during COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Safe orders between April and June 2020.
Here’s what to know and how to apply.
Whitmer clarifies order: Masks not required for all sports in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Wednesday clarified her order requiring masks in organized sports, saying they must be worn in training and competition only when athletes cannot consistently keep 6 feet apart.
‘Neighborhood Testing’ initiative
An additional five coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites are opening this week throughout Michigan as part of the state’s “Neighborhood Testing” initiative.
In addition to no-cost COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with community members to operate testing sites at locations such as churches, community colleges and nonprofit organizations.
This week, five new no-cost COVID-19 testing sites will open in Detroit, Lansing, Niles, Saginaw and Wayne.
Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Sept. 1:
- Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases
- Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases
- Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases
- Sept. 4 -- 982 new cases
- Sept. 5 -- 838 new cases
- Sept. 6 -- 578 new cases
- Sept. 7 -- 578 new cases
- Sept. 8 -- 441 new cases
- Sept. 9 -- 783 new cases
- Sept. 10 -- 924 new cases
- Sept. 11 -- 1,313 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Sept. 1:
- Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)
- Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths
- Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths (9 from vital records)
- Sept. 4 -- 7 new deaths
- Sept. 5 -- 8 new deaths
- Sept. 6 -- 2 new deaths
- Sept. 7 -- 2 new deaths
- Sept. 8 -- 1 new death
- Sept. 9 -- 13 new deaths
- Sept. 10 -- 17 new deaths (9 from vital records)
- Sept. 11 -- 9 new deaths
Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:
