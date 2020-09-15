Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 15, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 112,612 as of Monday, including 6,601 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 1,088 new cases and 10 additional deaths over the last two days, since the state stopped reporting new cases on Sundays. On Saturday, the state totals were 111,524 cases and 6,591 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use is at its lowest point since tracking.

Michigan has reported 85,513 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,400 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 758 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 5.9 percent.

Michigan has started tracking coronavirus outbreaks in schools across the state.

Data on COVID-19 outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state weekly. A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Outbreak data will be updated each Monday at 3 p.m., and will include K-12, college and university school name, address, number of cases and if the cases involved staff, students or both.

Students or staff exposed to COVID-19 outside the school building and are not thought to have spread the virus in the school due to quarantine or self-isolation are not included in the data.

View the data here.

Michigan’s top medical official provided an update on how all eight of the state’s geographical regions are trending in terms of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Thursday briefing.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun broke down how each region is trending in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases per million people per day.

View the current trends here.

Michigan has launched a program offering tuition-free college to an estimated 625,000 Michiganders who provided essential, frontline services during COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Safe orders between April and June 2020.

Here’s what to know and how to apply.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Wednesday clarified her order requiring masks in organized sports, saying they must be worn in training and competition only when athletes cannot consistently keep 6 feet apart.

Read more here.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Sept. 1:

Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases

Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases

Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases

Sept. 4 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 5 -- 838 new cases

Sept. 6 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 7 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 8 -- 441 new cases

Sept. 9 -- 783 new cases

Sept. 10 -- 924 new cases

Sept. 11 -- 1,313 new cases

Sept. 12 -- 692 new cases

Sept. 13 -- 544 new cases

Sept. 14 -- 544 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Sept. 1:

Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)

Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths

Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Sept. 4 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 5 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 6 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 7 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 8 -- 1 new death

Sept. 9 -- 13 new deaths

Sept. 10 -- 17 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Sept. 11 -- 9 new deaths

Sept. 12 -- 13 deaths, all from vital records

Sept. 13 -- 5 new deaths

Sept. 14 -- 5 new deaths

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

