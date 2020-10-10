Gov. Whitmer says day-to-day schedule continues after plot to kidnap her was uncovered

LANSING, Mich. – A day after it was announced that the FBI uncovered a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the governor spent the day in northern Michigan campaigning for fellow Democrats who are hopeful they will be able to take the majority in the State House in November.

Whitmer told 9&10 News that her schedule continues.

“The fact of the matter is I have a job to do and I’m going to do my job” she said.

Whitmer also wrote a piece for the Washington Post about the ordeal, which she continues to blame President Trump for the plot.

The charging documents on all 13 men connected to either the kidnap plot or accused of broader anti-government activities read that they were spurred to action because they believed Whitmer’s COVID-19 lockdown orders were unconstitutional.

A look into their digital footprint showed heavy interest in conspiracies and a belief that politicians, government in general and police are all bad.

Some of the men, like Brandon Caserta, posted rants on YouTube. Caserta was no fan of President Donald Trump but others, like Pete Musico, were. Their common thread, however, was disdain for all things government.

NBC News reported that some of the men have ties to the “boogaloo” national movement, a far right anti-government ideology which advocates for civil war.