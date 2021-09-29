Reports: Michigan police, armed with digging equipment, search for missing Alpena teen

Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman in Alpena, Michigan who has been missing since early August, according to reports.

9 and 10 News reports Michigan State Police were executing a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Naylor Road in Alpena Township in connection with the case of Brynn Bills. Law enforcement members were armed with digging equipment including a backhoe, UpNorthLive reports.

The Alpena News reports a resident of the home was arrested Monday night on charges not connected to the Bills case. Bills’ father, Duane Bills, had announced a $20,000 reward for information that would help find his daughter.

Ad

A state police news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Alpena Post.