Michigan

Reports: Michigan police, armed with digging equipment, search for missing Alpena teen

Brynn Bills missing since early August

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman in Alpena, Michigan who has been missing since early August, according to reports.

9 and 10 News reports Michigan State Police were executing a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Naylor Road in Alpena Township in connection with the case of Brynn Bills. Law enforcement members were armed with digging equipment including a backhoe, UpNorthLive reports.

The Alpena News reports a resident of the home was arrested Monday night on charges not connected to the Bills case. Bills’ father, Duane Bills, had announced a $20,000 reward for information that would help find his daughter.

A state police news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Alpena Post.

