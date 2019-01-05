The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 4, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Jan. 4, 2019 at 7:16 p.m.

Rashida Tlaib speaks exclusively with Local 4

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke exclusively to Local 4 after hurling an expletive at President Donald Trump.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib doubles down after explicit Trump comment: 'President has met his match'

4 fast facts

There's a reason an estimated 95 percent of diets ultimately fail. Read more.

Five people were taken to the hospital Friday after an ambulance flipped over due. Learn more.

Man serving sentence for child porn ring dies after fight at Michigan prison. Read more.

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide. Learn more.

Be informed

R. Kelly documentary uncovers shocking new allegations

"My experience with Mr. Kelly was completely different than what you're seeing on television," said Montez Miller.

Man sentenced for violent carjacking in Livonia

A man was sentenced to prison Friday for carjacking an 88-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot in Livonia.

Hundreds of TSA screeners call out sick at major airports

Hundreds of Transportation Security Administration officers, who are required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, have called out from work this week.

Michigan woman dies after falling through ice while snowmobiling

Police said Lynne Bever, of Linwood, reported that she fell through the ice on Long Lake in Alpena about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

