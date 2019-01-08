The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsory sky camera Jan. 7, 2019 at 5:58 p.m.

Metro Detroit family of 5 killed in Kentucky crash

Relatives of the Abbas family are remembering and mourning the family of five killed when a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle early Sunday in Kentucky. The Northville family, with deep ties to Dearborn, were returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida when they were hit.

Relatives grapple with loss of Metro Detroit family of 5 killed in Kentucky crash

According to a White House official, tax refunds will be sent out despite the government shutdown. Read more.

Health officials are urging Michiganders to take precautions against norovirus. Learn more.

Allen Park police want drivers to know they won't be fooled by fake insurance certificates. Read more.

A former Pizza Hut employee confessed in a letter to robbing the business. Learn more.

Novi man Russia

The family of a Novi man who is being held in solitary confinement in Russia on charges of espionage is speaking out. Paul Whelan was picked up by Russian authorities on Dec. 28. At the time of his arrest, he had four passports -- from the United States, Canada, Great Britain and Ireland.

Safety

Thieves can target you at home, in your car and even through your phone or computer, which is why Canton police say the new year is a great opportunity to set some safety resolutions to protect you and your family.

Stock exchange

A high-profile group of banks, brokerages and market makers on Monday revealed plans to join forces and start their own trading venue called the Members Exchange.

Kalamazoo shooting

The man charged with killing six strangers in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 2016 has decided to plead guilty to all charges.

