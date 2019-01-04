The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

Novi man indicted for espionage
It's gone from bad to worse -- Paul Whelan, the Novi man arrested in Russia for allegedly spying, has been indicted.
Novi man arrested in Russia, indicted for alleged espionage
Personal information for Detroit firefighter were left abandoned at the old training facility. Read more.
Police pursued an Army veteran in Los Angeles. Learn more.
Detroit Animal Control is defending its decision to return a dog to its owner after it was accused of mauling a woman. Read more.
The remains of a missing Detroit mother were found after more than two years of searching. Learn more.
Man extradited to Michigan
Mark White was extradited Thursday to Michigan from California after allegedly going on a crime spree spanning several days.
Detroit v. McDonald's?
The owner of several Metro Detroit McDonald's restaurants is being sued by the city of Detroit for false advertising.
Michigan brewery's Great Lakes preservation
A new cider from Blake's Hard Cider Co. will raise funds to help preserve the Great Lakes.
$2,500 reward offered for information
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a fatal shooting in Detroit last October.
- UAW sues GM over use of temp workers at Fort Wayne plant instead of seniority union members
- Police involved in standoff at motel in Lincoln Park
- Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi elected House speaker
- Black teacher sues NY school for discrimination, 'racial jeers'
- Unclaimed prizes for Lottery jackpots set to expire
- Man sent to federal prison after botched auto theft at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel
- Warren 4-year-old girl saves mother's life twice
- Local 4 News at 6 -- Jan. 3, 2019
