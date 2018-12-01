The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Nov. 30, 2018 at 5:16 p.m.

Double shooting

One person is dead and another was injured in a double shooting at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, according to police.

1 killed in double shooting at Russell Industrial Center in Detroit

Detroit police released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen at knifepoint. Read more.

A Waterford Township postal worker admitted to stealing people's mail. Learn more.

Sterling Heights Police Department has a new diversity policy. Read more.

A teen who said he was late for his curfew was pulled over driving 138 mph on I-75. Learn more.

Marriott hack

In what might be the largest data breach we know about, as many as 500 million people staying at Starwood hotels have been compromised. Marriott said it uncovered unauthorized access that's been taking place within its Starwood network since 2014.

Holiday shipping test

Are you debating which delivery carrier to use this holiday season? Help Me Hank put holiday shipping to the test.

Dogfighting ring

Police saved 23 dogs from the backyard of a home as part of a dogfighting operation bust in Southwest Detroit.

