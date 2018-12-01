The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

Double shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a double shooting at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, according to police.
1 killed in double shooting at Russell Industrial Center in Detroit
In what might be the largest data breach we know about, as many as 500 million people staying at Starwood hotels have been compromised. Marriott said it uncovered unauthorized access that's been taking place within its Starwood network since 2014.
Are you debating which delivery carrier to use this holiday season? Help Me Hank put holiday shipping to the test.
Police saved 23 dogs from the backyard of a home as part of a dogfighting operation bust in Southwest Detroit.
