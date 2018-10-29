The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Oct. 29, 2018

Sunset in Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 29, 2018 at 6:22 p.m.

WDIV/Detroit News poll

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead Republican challenger Bill Schuette by double digits heading into the November election, a new poll finds.

RESULTS HERE

4 fast facts

Michigan candidates have begun their final push ahead of elections. Details here.

A special task force has begun their probe into mishandling of remains at Detroit funeral homes, with their focus on the Perry Funeral Home. Details here.

The fate of a former Michigan State Police trooper, charged in the ATV death of a Detroit teen, is in the hands of a jury. Learn more.

VP Pence speaking in Michigan to campaign for Republicans Monday. Learn more.

Be informed

Stabenow keeps lead in US Senate race

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow continues to lead Republican challenger John James by double-digits heading into the November election.

FULL RESULTS

Police investigating hit-and-run

Wayne State University police are searching for a possible second driver connected to the deadly hit-and-run of a 57-year-old woman in Detroit.

READ MORE

Increased security at local synagogues

Several communities have increased security at local synagogues following the shooting in Pittsburgh.

LEARN MORE

Redford Township woman killed

Police in Redford Township are issuing a warning to residents as they search for a suspect or suspects in the death of a 65-year-old woman.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.