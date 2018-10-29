The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Oct. 29, 2018

WDIV/Detroit News poll
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead Republican challenger Bill Schuette by double digits heading into the November election, a new poll finds.
Michigan candidates have begun their final push ahead of elections. Details here.
A special task force has begun their probe into mishandling of remains at Detroit funeral homes, with their focus on the Perry Funeral Home. Details here.
The fate of a former Michigan State Police trooper, charged in the ATV death of a Detroit teen, is in the hands of a jury. Learn more.
VP Pence speaking in Michigan to campaign for Republicans Monday. Learn more.
Stabenow keeps lead in US Senate race
Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow continues to lead Republican challenger John James by double-digits heading into the November election.
Police investigating hit-and-run
Wayne State University police are searching for a possible second driver connected to the deadly hit-and-run of a 57-year-old woman in Detroit.
Increased security at local synagogues
Several communities have increased security at local synagogues following the shooting in Pittsburgh.
Redford Township woman killed
Police in Redford Township are issuing a warning to residents as they search for a suspect or suspects in the death of a 65-year-old woman.
