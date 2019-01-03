The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Jan. 2, 2019 at 8:10 p.m.

Detroit homicide rates

Detroit police Chief James Craig said crime in the city was down in 2018. According to police violent crime was down 2 percent and overall crime was down 8 percent.

Detroit police Chief James Craig says homicides hit 50-year low in 2018

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Read more.

Police raided the home of a Hazel Park man who has been charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend. Learn more.

Some Detroit residents aren't happy with the plan to turn the former Cantrell Funeral Home building into what is believed to be a drug rehab center. Read more.

There is a $2,500 reward offered for information in the fatal hit-and-run of a man in a wheelchair. Learn more.

Gov. Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the her first executive order will protect public health, safety and welfare in Michigan. The directive requires state employees who have a reason to believe the public is in jeopardy to report it to their boss.

Novi man in Russia

A Novi man accused of being a spy was arrested in Russia, but his family said U.S. diplomats have been granted access to him. Paul Whelan is being held by the Russian Federal Security Service.

I-696 set to reopen

The Michigan Department of Transportation began shutting down ramps and lanes along I-696 in April. Now, it appears the project is coming to an end. Officials said the road should be completely open by Monday.

Pedestrian struck

A 50-year-old Brandon Township woman was struck by a pickup truck and killed while crossing a street without a crosswalk, according to police.

