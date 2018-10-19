The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Oct. 19, 2018

Police investigate another funeral home
Detroit police announced that they are investigating allegations of criminal behavior at Perry Funeral Home in Detroit.
Not many details were revealed, but this announcement comes during an investigation into the Cantrell Funeral Home where the remains of 11 infants and the cremains of four people were found.
4 fast facts
Man sentenced in crash that killed 5
Matthew Carrier, 23, of Fenton, was driving drunk when he blew through a stop sign in May 2019 at M-59 and Argentine Road causing a fatal crash. Five people were killed.
Farmington Harrison assistant principle reassigned
An assistant principal at Farmington Harrison High School has been reassigned after she said the cheerleaders at a pep rally looked like strippers, school officials said.
Parents are speaking out about AFM
Acute Flaccid Myelitis is a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the area of spinal cord called gray matter, according to the CDC.
Police: Nassar survivors did not make fraudulent claims for healing assistance fund money
Michigan State University Police are investigating fraudulent claims filed for funds in the MSU Healing Assistance Fund. However, they do not believe Nassar survivors are the ones filing the fraudulent claims.
"The investigation shows that no Nassar survivors who made criminal complaints or civil filings or their family members made any fraudulent claims for funds," said Captain Doug Monette, with Michigan State University police.
