The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

St. Clair Shores police cleared in shooting

The Macomb County sheriff has cleared St. Clair Shores police in the shooting that killed a man and a police K-9. Ballistic tests are not complete, so investigators cannot say if Theoddeus Gray shot the K-9 or if police shot him. The gun found with Gray was stolen out of Columbus, Ohio.

Man killed by St. Clair Shores police fired once before gun jammed

Report examines how an increasing amount of medication can impact the ability of older adults to drive. Learn more.

A Detroit businessman said he had a video that would take down Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan but instead of showing that video he held a lengthy news conference. Read more.

Two men were released from prison after serving nearly 20 years for a Detroit murder they didn't commit. Learn more.

Officials are working to scale back citizen-initiated minimum wage and paid sick leave laws, making changes requested by a business lobby that criticized the new requirements. Read more.

Killer not captured

The family of a 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed in September while sleeping with her mother on Detroit's west side is pleading for answers.

Fined for cutting down trees

Two brothers in Canton Township are fighting heavy fines for removing trees on their property. The brothers want to start a Christmas tree farm on the property behind the trucking business they've owned for 30 years off of Belleville Road.

FBI Land Bank investigation

A former Detroit demolition boss who suddenly resigned after the FBI swooped in to investigate is going under oath to provide key clues in the investigation.

Trench rescue

A construction worker was rescued from a collapsed trench in Warren on Wednesday afternoon.

