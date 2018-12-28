The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 27, 2018 at 5:54 p.m.

Will we be snow-free until 2019?

With unseasonably warm air pushing in, will we be snow-free until 2019? You can expect rain for most of the evening and the rain will become lighter scattered showers overnight. Temperatures could rise to the mid-50s by daybreak on Friday.

Rain arrives in Metro Detroit: will we be snow-free until 2019?

The Internal Revenue Service updated its tax brackets for 2019. Read more.

A tree that was planted to honor a loved one who has died was cut down in Rose Oaks County Park. Learn more.

A local law firm is offering to pay for your ride home New Year's Eve. Read more.

The government shutdown is set to continue into 2019. Learn more.

Child porn

A distant relative of a 7-year-old boy in Taylor sent messages asking him for revealing pictures and video, according to federal documents.

Sexual assault

A Center Line police officer is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault. His accuser took the stand today in court.

Lake St. Clair SUV

A man in his early 20s was rescued by police after he drove his family''s SUV into Lake St. Clair about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Everybody makes mistakes

At some point, everybody experiences failure. That includes children, and how parents react to their mistakes can have a big impact. Experts say how a parent reacts to that failure could have major implications for the child's future.

