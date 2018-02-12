TOP STORIES Monday, February 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: 2 gunmen barricaded in Detroit homes after 2 women killed, officer shot.
- Highland Park: Doctors believe baby's death is homicide; investigation underway.
- Immigration: Fight over immigration begins this week on Senate floor.
- Jane Bashara: New book digs deeper into murder of Bob Bashara's wife, Jane.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: 2 gunmen barricaded in Detroit homes after 2 women killed, officer shot.
- Highland Park: Doctors believe baby's death is homicide; investigation underway.
- Nick Gilbert: Dan Gilbert's 21-year-old son to undergo major brain surgery.
- Jane Bashara: New book digs deeper into murder of Bob Bashara's wife, Jane.
- Detroit: Nearly every snow-ridden neighborhood plowed, city officials say.
- Glenn Doss: Detroit Police Chief James Craig reflects on death of Officer Glenn Doss as new recruits graduate.
- Weather: Single-digit wind chills.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Grand Canyon: Helicopter crash victims named.
- Smithsonian: Portraits of President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled.
- Miami: Church says gay teacher fired by Catholic school.
- Russia: Plane crash responders find 200 body parts.
- Puerto Rico: Explosion cuts power.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Fight over immigration begins this week on Senate floor.
- North Korea: Tillerson says it's 'up to North Korea' to engage in talks with US.
- Mike Pence: Vice president's Olympic trip a 'missed opportunity' for North Korea diplomacy, source says.
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme Court justice insists #MeToo will have staying power.
- International Space Station: Trump administration looking to privatize International Space Station, according to Washington Post.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Peter Rabbit: Filmmakers apologize for making light of allergies.
- Jóhann Jóhannsson: Composer dead at 48.
- Reg E. Cathey: 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire' actor dead at 59.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- Olympics: More photos from Melissa Szkola, Michigan native officiating hockey at PyeongChang.
- Detroit Pistons: Hawks beat Pistons 118-115.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.