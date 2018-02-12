News

TOP STORIES Monday, February 12, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: 2 gunmen barricaded in Detroit homes after 2 women killed, officer shot.
  • Highland Park: Doctors believe baby's death is homicide; investigation underway.
  • Immigration: Fight over immigration begins this week on Senate floor.
  • Jane BasharaNew book digs deeper into murder of Bob Bashara's wife, Jane.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: 2 gunmen barricaded in Detroit homes after 2 women killed, officer shot.
  • Highland Park: Doctors believe baby's death is homicide; investigation underway.
  • Nick Gilbert: Dan Gilbert's 21-year-old son to undergo major brain surgery.
  • Jane BasharaNew book digs deeper into murder of Bob Bashara's wife, Jane.
  • Detroit: Nearly every snow-ridden neighborhood plowed, city officials say.
  • Glenn Doss: Detroit Police Chief James Craig reflects on death of Officer Glenn Doss as new recruits graduate.
  • WeatherSingle-digit wind chills.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Grand Canyon: Helicopter crash victims named.
  • Smithsonian: Portraits of President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled.
  • Miami: Church says gay teacher fired by Catholic school.
  • Russia: Plane crash responders find 200 body parts.
  • Puerto Rico: Explosion cuts power.

POLITICS:

  • Immigration: Fight over immigration begins this week on Senate floor.
  • North Korea: Tillerson says it's 'up to North Korea' to engage in talks with US.
  • Mike Pence: Vice president's Olympic trip a 'missed opportunity' for North Korea diplomacy, source says.
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme Court justice insists #MeToo will have staying power.
  • International Space Station: Trump administration looking to privatize International Space Station, according to Washington Post.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • NFL Mock DraftWho will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
  • Olympics: More photos from Melissa Szkola, Michigan native officiating hockey at PyeongChang.
  • Detroit Pistons: Hawks beat Pistons 118-115.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.