Red Wings right now: 5 things to know

DETROIT – Let’s get caught up on everything Detroit Red Wings.

1. Danny DeKeyser likely done for season

Coach Jeff Blashill said Tuesday that defenseman Danny DeKeyser could be out for months, and potentially the rest of this season, as he undergoes back surgery. DeKeyser has been out of the lineup due to injury since Oct. 22.

This does not help the struggling Red Wings, but they’ve been playing without him for nearly two months now, why not another three months? Really, this is worse news for DeKeyser right now. The 29-year-old is in his prime and he can’t seem to stay healthy. He only played 52 games last year, but still managed 20 points. He had 4 assists through eight games in October.

Points aside, when he’s healthy he is one of Detroit’s most effective defenseman. He can play a shutdown role, but he’s also very good at moving the puck up ice. He can also jump up into the offensive zone and help finish. He’s been missed, and will be missed as the Red Wings work to find some sort of stability on the blue line.

2. Jimmy Howard sent to Griffins for conditioning

Veteran goalie Jimmy Howard, who has not played in a game since Nov. 27 due to injury, has been sent to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for a conditioning stint. That’s a sign that he’s coming back sooner than later. The 35-year-old has a poor record of 2-11-0-1 this season with a .887 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Eric Comrie is backing up Jonathan Bernier. Comrie is 0-2 since being traded to Detroit (.864 save percentage). Bernier remains the clear starter after his 42-save performance for the win in Montreal this past weekend.

3. Brian Lashoff is back, again

Defenseman Brian Lashoff is back with the NHL club for now. He was recalled Tuesday after Jonathan Ericsson went back on the injury list. Lashoff has 6 points in 25 games played for the Griffins this season. He was up with the Red Wings for just four games this past season. This is his first recall this year.

4. Madison Bowey gets another chance

With injuries mounting for Detroit, Madison Bowey remains in the lineup. The 24-year-old defenseman’s NHL career was in question after a tough string of games in November landed him on waivers. He ended up clearing and going to Grand Rapids, but then he was recalled because the Red Wings can’t keep a healthy blue line.

Bowey scored a goal and an assist against the Kings the other night. This is his second chance now, so hopefully he performs well.

5. Zadina has 7 points in 10 games

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 12: Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on December 12, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Filip Zadina, 20, is trending in a nice direction for the Red Wings right now. The 6th overall pick in 2018 now has 7 points in 10 games for the Red Wings this season (2G, 5A). He’s looking more and more comfortable out there, fitting in nicely with the Red Wings’ top six forwards.

Hopefully this continues. It seems he at least has a spot on the roster.

Upcoming schedule:

Dec. 17, 2019 -- 7 p.m. Columbus

Dec. 21, 2019 -- 7 p.m. @ Toronto

Dec. 22, 2019 -- 7 p.m. Arizona

Dec. 28, 2019 -- 7 p.m. @ Florida

Dec. 29, 2019 -- 7 p.m. @ Tampa

Dec. 31, 2019 -- 7:30 p.m. vs. San Jose

