Tigers, Pistons, Lions -- How, when, where and why to watch all 3 Detroit teams tonight

Miguel Cabrera, Cade Cunningham and Jared Goff will all be in action Friday (Aug. 13, 2021).

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers, Pistons and Lions are in action Friday night. Here’s how, when, where and why you should watch all three.

Detroit Tigers

How : Bally Sports Detroit

When : 7:10 p.m. Friday

Where: Comerica Park

Why should you watch the Tigers? Well, the team just pulled into a tie for second place in the AL Central Division. They’re tied with the Cleveland Indians, and that’s exactly who’s coming to town.

Oh, by the way, Miguel Cabrera is currently sitting at 499 career home runs, so each of his at-bats carries a chance to witness history. After Cabrera, it might be a long time before someone else joins the 500 home run club, and it could happen tonight in Downtown Detroit.

Detroit Pistons

How : NBA TV

When : 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cade Cunningham. That’s enough reason to watch the Pistons during Summer League play.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft has not disappointed so far, and he’ll continue to acclimate himself to NBA competition tonight against the New York Knicks.

Luka Garza is another reason to tune in. The former National Player of the Year in college has been turning heads for the Pistons this month. He’s just one of many exciting young players vying for a spot in the regular-season mix.

Detroit Lions

How : FOX

When : 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ford Field

Football is finally back! Even though preseason NFL games can be difficult to watch, it will still be interesting to see how new quarterback Jared Goff looks in a Lions uniform.

There’s an entirely new coaching staff and (mercifully) a different philosophy for the Lions this season, and even though they’re not expected to be any good, at least we don’t have to deal with Matt Patricia anymore.

Goff and first-round pick Penei Sewell likely won’t play much in the first preseason game, but you should get your first glimpse of both.