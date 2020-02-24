LIVE STREAM: Red Wings GM Yzerman holds news conference after trades

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wing GM Steve Yzerman is holding a news conference Monday afternoon after a busy trade deadline day.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Watch live here (above).

Yzerman and former Detroit GM Ken Holland worked two deals on Monday that sent both defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou to Holland’s Oilers. Both trades netted draft picks for the Red Wings. As part of the Athanasiou trade the Red Wings are sending left wing Ryan Kuffner to the Oilers, and the Oilers will ship center Sam Gagner to Detroit.

Meanwhile, Yzerman also grabbed Dmytro Timashov off of waivers. Timashov, 23, was placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend. In 39 games played with the Leafs this season he had 4 goals and 5 assists. He was a 5th-round pick (125th overall) by Toronto in 2015.

