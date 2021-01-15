Oak Park, Warren De La Salle shine in new COVID high school football playoffs

The 2020-21 school year has been a unique one for football players, whose shortened season started, then stopped and then started again.

To make up for the odd year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association allowed every team to make the playoffs.

The Oak Park Knights weren’t expected to make it to playoffs, but the team is two wins away from a state title.

The knights when 0-6 in the regular season, but leaders -- like senior Amari Harris -- kept morale high

The Knights got a big boost when senior defensive end Rayshaun Benny got back in the field for the post season.

“It’s a great feeling, for real, to come back and be able to help the team,” Rayshawn said.

The team is now on a 4-0 streak. Coach Greg Carter has brought them to Oak Park’s first-ever semi-final.

The De La Salle Pilots, had a 2-4 regular season team peaking at the right time.

The Pilots have had to resurgence under first-year head coach Dan Rohn. He said his players have grown every week.

“They’ve practiced harder every day,” Rohn said.

The Pilots call this their second season and they only want it to end one way.

