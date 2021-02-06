Detroiter William Gholston honoring those who helped him get to the top

Detroiter William Gholston honoring men who helped him get to the top

DETROIT – The excitement for Super Bowl LV is unlike any other with masks, social distancing and other COVID precautions in place.

It’s the first time the stadium won’t be full for the big game, and it’s the first time the Super Bowl will go ticketless and cashless.

The CDC said the safest way to watch is to do it with the people you live with or to attend a virtual gathering.

When Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a Detroit native will have a lot of support inside Raymond James Stadium.

It’s a classic story of not forgetting those who helped you get to the top.

Bucs defensive end William Gholston believes playing when he was a student at Southeastern High School in Detroit made him who he is. So when the Bucs made it to the big dance, he invited his old coaches to join him.

As a sophomore in high school, he was deemed “too tall,” needed to fill out and realize he wasn’t a wide receiver, but bust as a defender. His Southeastern coached saw something in him immediately.

Coach Donshell English said Gholston was a polite, charismatic and enthusiastic athlete that was easy to coach.

By his senior year, Gholston was one of the best players in the state and he went on to play three years for Mark Dantonio at Michigan State University before he was drafted in the 4th round by the Buccaneers in 2013.

Eight years later, he’s still the same humble, hard working athlete who never forgot where he came from.

“He donated to the high school. Donated to a couple nonprofit camps in Detroit,” said coach Deon Godfrey. “He just did a turkey drive this past thanksgiving.

When it became official that the Buccaneers would play for the Lombardi Trophy, he told his Southeastern High School coaches to come to Tampa to see him play.

In a year when the stadium won’t be full, every ticket is even more valuable. English said they are so grateful for the opportunity and their section will cheer the loudest.

