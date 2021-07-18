Dear Red Wings: Waiting for the expansion draft protection list

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, top, looks up the scoreboard after Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter scored his second goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

We’re expecting to learn Sunday which Detroit Red Wings players will be protected from selection in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft on Wednesday.

Saturday evening was the deadline for NHL teams to submit their expansion draft protection lists, and then they are to announce them publicly on Sunday.

Here’s a quick review of what we might expect from the Red Wings. Reminder: Current NHL teams have two player protection options:

Option 1: Protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie or

Option 2: Protect eight skaters (forwards/defensemen) and one goalie

A few weeks ago I wrote all about the rules for this expansion draft in my expansion draft primer -- read back here.

Assuming the Red Wings go with Option 1 (7 forwards, 3 defenseman, 1 goalie), here’s a guess at who they decide to protect in this expansion draft:

That’s my best guess. It’s never easy to project what Steve Yzerman and his staff will do. Never. But I think this list makes sense. Perhaps Vladislav Namestnikov is going to be a Kraken? Maybe Gustav Lindstrom?

I’ll be tracking updates here on Sunday.

