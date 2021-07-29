Mostly Cloudy icon
Red Wings bring back Luke Witkowski on two-year deal

Witkowski originally drafted by Tampa

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Luke Witkowski #28 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to get around the stick of Sam Bennett #93 of the Calgary Flames during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on November 15, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 8-2. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Detroit Red Wings have signed Luke Witkowski to a two-year contract.

Witkowski, 31, played 65 games with the Red Wings over the course of two seasons between 2017 and 2019 before he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has shifted from defense to the wing at different points of his career. The Red Wings are signing him as a defenseman.

The native of Holland, Mich. and product of Western Michigan has been playing with Tampa’s AHL squad the Syracuse Crunch the past two seasons.

Witkowski originally was drafted by the Lightning back in 2008 -- 160th overall in the 6th round. He played under Detroit GM Steve Yzerman while Yzerman was Tampa’s GM.

NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, July 28.

Previously:

