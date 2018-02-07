Meet Kyle Mack, Olympic snowboarder from Michigan

Kyle Mack will compete in his first Olympic Games in the snowboarding events Slopestyle and Big Air.
Mack began snowboarding at three and competing when he was just nine years old.
Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air
Hometown: West Bloomfield
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Mack, 20, won bronze medals in slopestyle and big air at the 2015 World Championships. He also won the Burton U.S. Open in 2016. This is the first time Big Air is an event at the Winter Olympics.
Slopestyle debuted in 2014 during the Sochi Russia Games.
The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including:
- Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani -- Event: Ice Dance
- Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- Event: Ice Dance
- Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- Event: Ice Dance
- Jessica Kooreman -- Event: Short Track Speed Skating -- 1,000m race and 1,500 meter race
- Megan Keller -- Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey
- James Wisniewski -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey
- Chad Billins -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team
- Jim Slater -- Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team
