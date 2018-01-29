Meet the 'Shib Sibs': Olympic ice dancers Maia, Alex Shibutani call Michigan home

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance during day three of 2017 Bridgestone Skate America at Herb Brooks Arena on November 26, 2017 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Known as the "Shib Sibs," Maia and Alex Shibutani will be competing in their second Winter Olympics.

Event: Ice Dance

Hometown: Ann Arbor

Training Center: Arctic Edge of Canton

Olympics: Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018

The ice dance duo finished ninth during the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. Maia, 23 and Alex, 26. are two-time U.S. National champion figure skaters (2016 and 2017), 2017 and 2011 world bronze medalists, and 2016 world silver medalists. The Shibutanis are one of three top teams representing ice dance in the United States.

The brother-sister team initially began their career at very early ages as singles skaters; however, after attending the 2003 World Championships in Washington, D.C., they were inspired to officially team up in 2004. Since their debut, the pair has won medals at the U.S. National Championships at every level in addition to winning a medal at every national championship at the senior level since 2011.

The Shibutanis were national champions in 2016 and 2017 and placed second in 2018. The Shibutanis say with the help of their amazing training environment in Canton and strong support of coaches, the team plans to improve their ninth place position at the Sochi Winter Olympics, and develop their best work for this year.

The Shib Sibs attend the University of Michigan, but are taking the year off to focus on the Olympics. They are also known for their success on social medial including a YouTube channel where they vlog. Maia and Alex are also sports envoys for the U.S. State Department.

