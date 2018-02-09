Meet Nick Baumgartner, Olympic snowboarder from northern Michigan

Nick Baumgartner hails from Iron River, Mich.
That's way up there in the state's Upper Peninsula, where winter is a way of life. So it's no wonder Baumgartner got hooked on a winter sport like snowboarding.
PyeongChang will be his third trip to the Olympic Winter Games. He failed to get a medal each time. He's hoping to change that this year.
Event: Snowboardcross
Hometown: Iron River, Mich.
Olympics: Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014
Nick Baumgartner (Team USA)
The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including:
- Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani -- Event: Ice Dance
- Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- Event: Ice Dance
- Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- Event: Ice Dance
- Jessica Kooreman -- Event: Short Track Speed Skating -- 1,000m race and 1,500 meter race
- Megan Keller -- Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey
- James Wisniewski -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey
- Chad Billins -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team
- Jim Slater -- Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team
- Kyle Mack -- Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air
- Ryan Pivirotto -- Event: Short Track Speed Skating
- Nick Baumgartner -- Event: Snowboardcross
