Olympics

Meet Nick Baumgartner, Olympic snowboarder from northern Michigan

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Headline Goes Here

Nick Baumgartner of USA wins the gold medal, Pierre Vaultier of France competes during the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships Team Snowboardcross on March 13, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence…

Nick Baumgartner hails from Iron River, Mich. 

That's way up there in the state's Upper Peninsula, where winter is a way of life. So it's no wonder Baumgartner got hooked on a winter sport like snowboarding. 

PyeongChang will be his third trip to the Olympic Winter Games. He failed to get a medal each time. He's hoping to change that this year. 

Event: Snowboardcross
Hometown: Iron River, Mich. 
Olympics: Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014


Nick Baumgartner (Team USA)

The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including: 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.