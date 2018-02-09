Meet Nick Baumgartner, Olympic snowboarder from northern Michigan

Nick Baumgartner of USA wins the gold medal, Pierre Vaultier of France competes during the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships Team Snowboardcross on March 13, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence…

Nick Baumgartner hails from Iron River, Mich.

That's way up there in the state's Upper Peninsula, where winter is a way of life. So it's no wonder Baumgartner got hooked on a winter sport like snowboarding.

PyeongChang will be his third trip to the Olympic Winter Games. He failed to get a medal each time. He's hoping to change that this year.

Event: Snowboardcross

Hometown: Iron River, Mich.

Olympics: Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014



