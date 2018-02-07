Meet James Wisniewski, Olympic hockey player from Michigan

James Wisniewski of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the New York Islanders at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on October 5, 2013 in Uniondale, New York. The Blue Jackets defeated the Islanders 3-2 in the shootout. (Photo by…

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan native and an American professional ice hockey defenseman for the EC Kassel Huskies in the German DEL2, James Wisniewski will be competing for Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

This will be the first Olympics for the Canton Township native.

Event: Defender for Men's Hockey

Hometown: Canton Township

Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Wisniewski's junior career started with the Ontario Hockey League's Plymouth Whalers; however, once the season came to an end, Wisniewski's talent began to spread to others. From then on, he went on to win several gold medals and has been noted as the most feared defensive man in the league.

He also has played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for a number of teams including the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks.



The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including:

