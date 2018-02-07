Meet James Wisniewski, Olympic hockey player from Michigan

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan native and an American professional ice hockey defenseman for the EC Kassel Huskies in the German DEL2, James Wisniewski will be competing for Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
This will be the first Olympics for the Canton Township native.
Event: Defender for Men's Hockey
Hometown: Canton Township
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Wisniewski's junior career started with the Ontario Hockey League's Plymouth Whalers; however, once the season came to an end, Wisniewski's talent began to spread to others. From then on, he went on to win several gold medals and has been noted as the most feared defensive man in the league.
He also has played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for a number of teams including the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks.
James Wisniewski of the Anaheim Ducks skates during the third period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on March 29, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including:
- Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani -- Event: Ice Dance
- Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- Event: Ice Dance
- Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- Event: Ice Dance
- Jessica Kooreman -- Event: Short Track Speed Skating -- 1,000m race and 1,500 meter race
- Megan Keller -- Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey
- Chad Billins -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team
- Jim Slater -- Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team
- Kyle Mack -- Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air
